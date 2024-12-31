Chelsea eye Ipswich's Delap and Brighton's Ferguson as key January transfer targets

Chelsea are said to be assessing forward duo Liam Delap and Evan Ferguson.

The Ipswich and Brighton stars are being tipped as ones for the future, which has alerted those at Stamford Bridge.

Delap impressed against Chelsea in a 2-0 Ipswich Town win on Monday night.

While Ferguson is not enjoying the best of seasons, he is still very highly rated.

Per talkSPORT, Chelsea want to ease the scoring burden on forward Nicholas Jackson.

However, the club does have Marc Guiu, who has impressed in the Conference League this term.