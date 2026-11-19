Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has warned his players to expect a rejuvenated Crystal Palace side ahead of Saturday's Premier League encounter.

The Eagles arrive at the Coventry Building Society Arena under new manager Thomas Frank.

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Lampard believes the managerial change presents a significant challenge, particularly with Frank having used the international break to introduce his tactical ideas.

The Coventry boss acknowledged that preparing for Palace has become more complicated, with uncertainty surrounding their approach under the new manager."Generally, you expect some form of a bounce and energy from a new manager. I expect him (Thomas Frank) to add value to them as he goes along as he's a very good coach," Lampard told BBC Sport.