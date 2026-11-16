Crystal Palace "finalising deal" to appoint Thomas Frank as manager in swift replacement

Crystal Palace are set to bring in Thomas Frank as their new manager after sacking Pierre Sage.

Sage departed Selhurst Park less than five months after he was appointed as the successor to Oliver Glasner, as the Eagles sat rock bottom of the Premier League table after losing seven of their opening 10 games (W1 D2).

Advertisement Advertisement

As the international break creeps to a close, Palace are reportedly ready to finalise a deal for Thomas Frank to step in, as per The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Ornstein states "talks are ongoing over Frank’s backroom staff, but the 53-year-old is now expected to become the club’s next manager" ahead of Palace's game against Coventry City this weekend.

Frank found tremendous success at Brentford as he led the side to the Premier League and guided them to ninth place in the 2022/23 Premier League.

However, his Tottenham spell was considerably less successful. He was dismissed in February 2026 after winning just 13 of his 38 matches and he has since remained out of work.

Palace face Coventry, Hull, Manchester United and Sunderland over the next few fixtures, where they must start to pick up points or face the prospect of dropping down to the Championship.

talkSPORT report that Frank will be taking a pay cut compared to his Tottenham salary, a sign of commitment from the Danish coach who clearly wants a swift return to management.