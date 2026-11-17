Crystal Palace boss Thomas Frank has revealed now is the perfect time for him to return to management.

Former Brentford and Tottenham boss Frank signed a two and a half year deal with the Eagles this week as he landed his first role since being sacked by Spurs back in February 2026.

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As per reports, Palace, who are dead bottom of the Premier League, also considered Sean Dyche, Vítor Pereira and Frank Lampard for the job, but instead chose Frank who knows what it takes to turn a club around.

Palace have conceded 24 goals in their first 10 league games, the worst defensive record in the division. Frank certainly has his work cut out for him over the coming months as he tries to escape the relegation zone.

Speaking to the club website, Frank revealed that now is the right time to return to the touchline after over six months watching from the sidelines.

"I’d been in this game for 10 years non-stop. When you've been 10 years head down, it's just exhausting, so I just knew I needed to re-energise, because if it's not exhausting, you don't put everything in. I put everything in every day to do my very best.

"Re-energising was crucial. Spending time with family and friends I think was very, very important. I managed to travel to Japan and Australia with my family, spending a summer in Denmark. I haven't done that for I can't remember how many years! Also reflecting and learning from the latest period in Tottenham, but also the period in Brentford.

"Learning and getting inspiration, speaking to people… that was important for me. And the timing? Timing is everything in football. I was thinking: “is it now?” But again, coming back to the conversation with especially Steve, Matt and Iain, it convinced me that this is the right time for me to come back."

A message to fans: "One thing I can promise: I'll work very, very hard every day. I will do everything I possibly can to help and support the players and everyone around the place, and I'm really looking forward to meeting them and speaking to them."

Frank has reportedly been promised funds for January signings and Palace could see huge changes in winter, potentially helping the side jump back up the table.