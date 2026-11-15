Coventry fear key star will request January exit

Coventry City are becoming increasingly concerned Jack Rudoni will ask to leave the club in the January transfer window.

Newcastle United and Leeds United are among the teams rumoured to be interested in the 25-year-old, who has enjoyed a strong start to Premier League life.

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The 25-year-old, who joined the Sky Blues from Huddersfield Town back in 2024, will have just one year left on his current contract by next summer.

Frank Lampard is determined to keep him at the club with contract extension talks ongoing as per Football Insider.

However, Rudoni's form is attracting genuine exit talk after scoring four goals in 11 games across all competitions in 2026/27.

The club are fearful that if he pushes to leave at the start of 2027, or a high offer arrives, they may be pushed towards a sale which could trigger a squad revolt for Lampard.