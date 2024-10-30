Conte: Lukaku rejected Prem offers to join me at Napoli

Napoli coach Antonio Conte says Romelu Lukaku rejected Premier League offers to join him in Naples.

Lukaku left Chelsea for Napoli in August and has shown signs of returning to his very best under Conte.

Advertisement Advertisement

After victory at AC Milan last night, the Azzurri coach said: "There is great empathy with Romelu, he wanted to come to Naples at all costs, he even refused the Premier League to work together again.

"I can speak highly of him. I am lucky to have an exceptional group of guys. If you have guys ready to die sportingly speaking, you know you can have everything."

Conte also said: "I suffer because I would like to win them all. We prepared for this match with just one training session having played on Saturday. I thank the staff and the people who are constantly stressed, I ask a lot of myself and also of the others. The availability of everyone is the thing I like most, together with the unity of purpose.

"The team has scored many points but we will have to be prepared even when there is some setback. We want to make our fans proud. The boys have all been on the ball. I am excited to work with this group, they are open in what we do."