LaLiga president Tebas: Premier League will lose authority if Man City cleared

LaLiga president Javier Tebas insists Manchester City must be punished over claims of financial irregularities.

City's case against 115 charges from the Premier League began on Monday.

Tebas said at the Thinking Football Summit: "The Premier League should not give in to pressure, right?

"Manchester City is just another club and, when you lead an association, you have to act.

"The Premier League should not make distinctions between big and small clubs, important and 'not important'. Manchester City is a member of the association that has committed irregularities and should receive the sanction it deserves. Otherwise, the competition will lose its authority."

