Lage insists Chelsea outcast Felix wants to return to Benfica

Benfica coach Bruno Lage is convinced Chelsea outcast Joao Felix wants to return to the Portuguese giants.

However, Lage admits any move will take a huge sacrifice from the Portugal international.

From Benfica's Club World Cup camp, Lage said: "João has already spoken about this situation. They all want to return to Benfica.

"Now we have to create the conditions for them to really come and show that they want to return to Benfica. We cannot forget this: we need to create the right conditions and the financial aspect is very important from this point of view.

"Four years ago he left for 120 million (euros) and now there must be a cost, whether it be a loan or a purchase, or a percentage of the transfer price.

"Then, on the other side, there is the player's salary. That's why I said that there must be desire, which is there and is a lot, which must be aligned with the financial aspect, which must be fair for both parties."