Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd make sale decision between Hojlund and Zirkzee
Alejandro Garnacho makes Erik ten Hag reunion decision
Man United working on £38 million striker sale
LaLiga promotion showdown: Real Oviedo and Mirandes face-off

Chelsea, Arsenal target Hato ponders Ajax future

Paul Vegas
Chelsea, Arsenal target Hato ponders Ajax future
Chelsea, Arsenal target Hato ponders Ajax futureAction Plus
Ajax defender Jorrel has hinted he's in no rush to leave this summer.

The young Holland international is being linked with Arsenal and Chelsea. Despite just 50 appearances for Ajax, Hato is already wanted by Europe's biggest clubs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Hato insisted over the weekend: "In the Dutch league you have to show how good you are against the big clubs.

"Ultimately I have to continue to develop the things I am already good at, so that it becomes top.

"How do I describe my time at Ajax? Ajax is home for me. I just feel at home here. I still have plenty of time. I don't think: I absolutely have to win the Champions League in two years."

Mentions
EredivisieHato JorrelAjaxArsenalChelseaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool goalkeeper Jaros set for Ajax medical
'I just feel at home here' - Chelsea target Jorrel Hato hints at Ajax stay
Chelsea transfer-list NINE senior players