Chelsea, Arsenal target Hato ponders Ajax future

Ajax defender Jorrel has hinted he's in no rush to leave this summer.

The young Holland international is being linked with Arsenal and Chelsea. Despite just 50 appearances for Ajax, Hato is already wanted by Europe's biggest clubs.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Hato insisted over the weekend: "In the Dutch league you have to show how good you are against the big clubs.

"Ultimately I have to continue to develop the things I am already good at, so that it becomes top.

"How do I describe my time at Ajax? Ajax is home for me. I just feel at home here. I still have plenty of time. I don't think: I absolutely have to win the Champions League in two years."