Paul Vegas
Chukwuemeka loses shirt number at Chelsea as future in doubt
Carney Chukwuemeka has lost his shirt number at Chelsea.

Left at home for Chelsea's Club World Cup campaign in the US this month, Chukwuemeka has also lost his No17 shirt to Andrey Santos.

As such, the England U21 international is currently without a number at Chelsea after spending the second-half of last season on-loan with Borussia Dortmund.

BVB chiefs have been public about want to extend Chukwuemeka stay, though as yet no deal has been reached with Chelsea.

For his part, Chukwuemeka is now accepting that his future at Stamford Bridge is over.

