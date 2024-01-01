Tribal Football
LA Dodgers link emerges for Everton
Everton could have former LA Dodgers general manager Kevin Malone as one of their owners.

Per The Mail, a consortium that is being led by Malone is interested in buying the club.

Everton were hoping to be sold to the Friedkin Group, another American organization.

However, that deal fell apart as they were unwilling to take on most of the club’s debt.

Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers posted on X: “The consortium headed by American and former LA Dodgers General Manager Kevin Malone will make another bid to takeover Everton in the coming weeks following the news that the Friedkin group pulled out of a proposed purchase of the club.

“The consortium, which includes US investment firms was one of a number of groups looking to buy the club before Dan Friedkin was granted exclusivity by Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.”

