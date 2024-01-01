Villa announce signing of Onana from Everton in a HUGE £50M deal

Aston Villa have unveiled Amadou Onana as their latest signing as the midfielder makes the switch from Everton.

After playing every minute of Belgium's Euro 2024 campaign, the 22 year old now has the opportunity to represent Villa in next season's Champions League.

Onana is exactly what Villa need after the departure of Douglas Luiz as the £50M man is a deep-lying midfielder adept at breaking up play and winning back possession.

The midfielder started his professional career at Hamburger SV in Germany before joining LOSC Lille in Ligue 1 and then signed to Everton in a £33m deal in 2022, making 72 appearances for the Toffees, scoring four goals.

The Belgian becomes one of several new players Villa have brought in this season including Jaden Philogene, Ross Barkley, Ian Maatsen, Cameron Archer, Samuel Iling-Junior and many others.

Villa are clearly building a side fit for the Champions League and will likely bring in a few more world class players to fill up the squad as they prepare for another battle for European qualification.