Everton, Leicester interest encouraged in Arthur pursuit

Former Liverpool midfielder Arthur may be in line for a return to the Premier League this summer.

The Brazilian had a disastrous year on loan at the Anfield club from Juventus two seasons ago.

He spent most of that time on the treatment table, but has been able to rectify his injury situation.

Per The Mirror, Arthur could be set for another chance to show that he can hack it in England.

He is being linked to Everton and Leicester City, among other European clubs.

What is certain is that Arthur will leave Juventus, as new manager Thiago Motta has no plans for him.