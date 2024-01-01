Tribal Football
Most Read
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Enzo Zidane facing early retirement
Chelsea prepared to sell Sanchez
Rashford to go? Why it's lining up Man Utd's No10 will be sacrificed for PSR

Everton, Leicester interest encouraged in Arthur pursuit

Everton, Leicester interest encouraged in Arthur pursuit
Everton, Leicester interest encouraged in Arthur pursuit
Everton, Leicester interest encouraged in Arthur pursuitAction Plus
Former Liverpool midfielder Arthur may be in line for a return to the Premier League this summer.

The Brazilian had a disastrous year on loan at the Anfield club from Juventus two seasons ago.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He spent most of that time on the treatment table, but has been able to rectify his injury situation.

Per The Mirror, Arthur could be set for another chance to show that he can hack it in England.

He is being linked to Everton and Leicester City, among other European clubs.

What is certain is that Arthur will leave Juventus, as new manager Thiago Motta has no plans for him.

Mentions
Premier LeagueArthurLeicesterEvertonJuventusLiverpoolSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Juventus accept Leicester offer for Soule, but...
Leicester losing ground to Roma in battle for Juventus winger Soule
Rabiot now in contact with FIVE Premier League clubs