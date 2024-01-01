Tribal Football
Moshiri sets personal demands to leave Everton
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri wants £50 million if he is to walk away from the club.

The embattled Premier League side are struggling to find a buyer after a deal to be sold to the Friedkin Group fell through.Per The Sun, the Iranian businessman has spent more than £900 million on the Toffees.

Moshiri is not going to walk away for nothing and wants annual payments for the next ten years.

British firm Vici Private Finance are the only remaining contenders to buy the club.

Everton do have significant debt on their books, mostly from the development of their new stadium.

