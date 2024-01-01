Kuyt convinced Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi covets Liverpool job

Dirk Kuyt believes former Liverpool teammate Xabi Alonso does covet the Anfield job.

However, he also believes Xabi feels he has still much to achieve with champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Kuyt, now coach of Beerschot, told Ladbrokes 1-2-Free: "I didn't speak with Xabi about the Liverpool job earlier this year, so I don't know exactly what his thoughts on it were. But when a club like Liverpool is coming for you, as a manager, and you have history there as a former player... you have to be a real man to turn a club like Liverpool down.

"But I think he did it with good reason. He is in the middle of making an unbelievable career, and what he achieved last season with Bayern Leverkusen was amazing. And I think he had a feeling that he was not finished with that job yet.

"I think he wants to become an even better manager, get some more experience and, I don't know, maybe it's a job he'll look at again at a later date. I don't think for a second that it's a case of him not being interested in Liverpool."