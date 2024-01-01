Tottenham boss Postecoglou delivers Bergvall injury update

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou played down Lucas Bergvall's injury suffered in their preseason friendly win against QPR.
The new arrival was forced off midway through the first-half of the 2-0 victory.
Bergvall fell awkwardly and was replaced by fellow Dejan Kuklusevski.
Postecoglou later explained: "He was just a bit sore. I don't think it's anything significant.
Again for him, and for Archie (Gray), this is all new to them, the way we train, and we've got to look after them, but like I said I don't think it's anything significant."