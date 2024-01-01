Kulusevski: Sarr introduction won game for Spurs against West Ham

Tottenham attacker Dejan Kulusevski says they were worthy winners against West Ham in Saturday's early kickoff.

The Swede as Spurs came from behind to win 4-1.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later said: "First half was tough because you cannot always be 100% physically. They did good and they scored but, when I scored, I knew we were going to win.

"When we play good we are unbelievable but we have to defend much better. The balance was not good enough, we have to improve that for the next game.

"When everything is clicking we can score four goals."

On the half-time change which saw Pape Matar Sarr replace James Maddison: "It's hard to do both things all the time and it was good to get Pape in, he changed the game for us."