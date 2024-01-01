Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Lopetegui plans should excite West Ham fans

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is wary facing West Ham in today's early kickoff.

Postecoglou, however, is ready to pit wits against Hammers manager Julen Lopetegui.

He said, "You have to look at the positions he’s held and that gives you an idea of how highly he’s regarded and impact he has made. You don’t become the manager of Spain or Real (Madrid) or the jobs he’s held. I’m always interested when managers come in and try take a club in a new direction.

"Obviously they are trying to play a little differently. It’s not easy to do. I’m always intrigued by managers taking that path. He’s a top quality coach. He’s starting to build the team he wants at West Ham and it’ll be exciting for the supporters."

On facing West Ham, Postecoglou continued: "It is a different approach but most of the personnel is still there from when you look at last year and the line ups they’ve had the last two or three weeks. That emphasis from last year. They are a big side, a physical side with real speed on the wings.

"There isn’t a style that suits us or doesn’t suit us. When we play well we can play well against most systems and styles as we’ve shown. And if we don’t stick to our principles we can struggle against anybody. More important for us is how we approach things."