Lopetegui convinced West Ham players now adapting to his system

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui feels his players are now adapting to his methods.

The Hammers go to Tottenham today on the back of an impressive victory over Ipswich a fortnight ago.

Lopetegui said, "You have your way of understanding football, and you have to adapt too. Adapt ideas to the real situation of the players, so it's to balance all of these things and to be competitive - this is the main aim that we have, the main demand we have as a coaching team.

"I always try to do this. Each one of us has our own ideas, our own way to play, and we understand the way we want to attack and defend, but in the same way we have to understand the kind of player we have to be able to balance all these things.

“I think the best thing until now has been the commitment of the players. They want to succeed, work hard, and know that if we want to achieve good things, then we have got to work hard every day.

“We always have to work as a team despite having different kinds of players. I am very happy with this commitment, and we are continuing to try and improve with and without the ball.”