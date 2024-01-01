Tribal Football
Most Read
Bologna want to sign Man Utd winger this summer in HUGE deal
Man Utd in talks to sign Burnley star
Omorodion furious with Chelsea after club backs out of transfer
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made

Krafth backing Isak for stellar Newcastle season; hopes for new deal

Krafth backing Isak for stellar Newcastle season; hopes for new deal
Krafth backing Isak for stellar Newcastle season; hopes for new deal
Krafth backing Isak for stellar Newcastle season; hopes for new dealAction Plus
Newcastle defender Emil Krafth is backing fellow Swede Alexander Isak to star for the Magpies this season.

Isak has been among the goals in preseason for Newcastle.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And Krafth told the Athletic: "I expect him to score at least 25 goals this season, maybe 30. He is a fantastic player.

"It is so difficult to take the ball from him, he is very good with his feet and a good goalscorer. He is one of the best players in the world at the moment."

Krafth's deal with Newcastle runs to 2025.

He said: "I know what I am capable of. Everyone here is really good players and everyone wants to be part of the team this season.

"I want to stay. I love being at Newcastle and being part of the team. I will work as hard as I can to make it happen."

Mentions
Premier LeagueKrafth EmilIsak AlexanderNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle fire new message at Arsenal after Isak approach
Shearer: Newcastle fans will go mad if Isak sold
Chelsea make Jackson swap offer for Newcastle star