Krafth backing Isak for stellar Newcastle season; hopes for new deal

Newcastle defender Emil Krafth is backing fellow Swede Alexander Isak to star for the Magpies this season.

Isak has been among the goals in preseason for Newcastle.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Krafth told the Athletic: "I expect him to score at least 25 goals this season, maybe 30. He is a fantastic player.

"It is so difficult to take the ball from him, he is very good with his feet and a good goalscorer. He is one of the best players in the world at the moment."

Krafth's deal with Newcastle runs to 2025.

He said: "I know what I am capable of. Everyone here is really good players and everyone wants to be part of the team this season.

"I want to stay. I love being at Newcastle and being part of the team. I will work as hard as I can to make it happen."