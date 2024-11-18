Koulibaly tells ex-Chelsea pal Jackson: If you just believe...

Former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has full faith in Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson.

The striker has come in for some criticism from ex-players, including John Obi Mikel.

However, Al Hilal defender Koulibaly believes that his fellow Senegal international can win the Ballon d'Or award one day.

"Nico Jackson has to believe he can be world class. All the players who have won the Ballon d'Or believed they could. So you have to put this in Nico’s head," the 33-year-old central defender stated, via Fabrizio Romano.

"I don't tell him to be selfish and ignore his teammates, but he has to think about the Ballon d'Or.

“If you put this image in his head, he can achieve it. And that's what I tell him all the time"