Son of Real Madrid president Florentino pushing for Vincius Jr sale

Chelsea and Manchester United are on red alert amid fresh talk of Real Madrid considering the sale of Vinicius Junior.

Sport says Chivo Pérez has urged his father Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, to sell Vinícius Júnior.

With a deal to 2026, Chivo and Real directors are concerned abouit losing Vini Jr in a Bosman transfer.

It's emerged the Brazilian has so far resisted Real attempts to open talks about a new deal.

And with Al Hilal and Al Ittihad willing to pay €250m to take him to Saudi Arabia, Florentino is being encouraged to sell.

United, Chelsea and PSG are also watching developments closely.