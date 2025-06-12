Koulibaly adamant Gueye will make Everton choice

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly expects teammate Idrissa Gueye to sign a new deal with Everton.

The midfielder's current Toffees deal is running down this month,

Koulibaly, now with Al-Hilal, said after Senegal's friendly win against England: “Everybody knows Gana is a magnificent player – an amazing player.

"He knows that he is going to get what he deserves (a new contract) because he is a good player – he has made the story of Senegal and made the story of Everton this year.

“I think, in the future, he will be a good trainer (coach) because he gives very good advice to all of the players he trains with. But he is a very important player for Everton now, so I hope he will stay at Everton for next season – for Everton and Gana.”