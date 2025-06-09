Everton release 17 players and make huge decisions on Coleman, Gueye and Calvert-Lewin

Everton have released the latest on a number of players who are out of contract this summer and announced they have opened contract talks with a few first team players.

Calvert-Lewin, whose contract expires on June 30th has been rumoured to be leaving the club for some time as his form continues to be inconsistent despite Everton’s revival under manager David Moyes. The Toffees released a long list of players that are set to leave this summer as well as confirmation that Calvert-Lewin along with a few other talents, will be offered new deals.

“Everton can provide an update on players who are out of contract at the end of this month in line with the Premier League publication of clubs’ retained and released lists.

“The Club is offering new contracts to Seamus Coleman and Idrissa Gana Gueye, while we continue to liaise with representatives of Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the current deals of all four players expiring at the end of June.”

Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ashley Young, Joao Virginia, Asmir Begovic, Mason Holgate and Neal Maupay will all leave the club at the end of their contracts whilst Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrøm, Orel Mangala and Armando Broja will return to their parent clubs after loans this season.

The departures of Joao Virginia, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Asmir Begovic and Ashley Young had already been confirmed and striker Neal Maupay’s will join Marseille after his loan deal was made permanent. Finally, in the academy Owen Barker, Jack Butler, Luke Butterfield, Billy Crellin, Matthew Apter, Zan-Luk Leban and Jack Tierney will leave Everton this month as they seek new clubs before the start of next season.

Good news for the club is that Fraser Barnsley, Callum Bates, Eli Campbell, Coby Ebere, Isaac Heath and Jack Patterson have been offered new deals, whilst scholars George Finney, Harvey Foster, Luca Davis, Aled Thomas and Joshua van Schoor have been offered their first professional contracts in what is a bright future for the Premier League side.