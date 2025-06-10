Calvert-Lewin, Keane a step away from leaving Everton

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is closer to leaving Everton this week.

Off contract at the end of this month, talks between the striker and Everton appear to have broken down, says the Daily Mail.

Everton have announced they have offered new contracts to Seamus Coleman and Idrissa Gueye.

However, in the case of Calvert-Lewin and defender Michael Keane, the statement declare Everton were continuing 'to liaise with representatives' of the pair. All four players are off contract this summer.

Calvert-Lewin missed much of last season due to injury.

