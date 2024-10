Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag had Sekou Kone train with the senior squad yesterday.

The £1m Malian signing cannot feature in the Europa League against Fenerbahce this week, but was handed the promotion by Ten Hag yesterday.

Kone is registered to feature in the Premier League, though is still waiting to make a first appearance at any level for his new club.

The 18 year-old arrived last month from Guidars FC.

United face Fenerbahce on Thursday in Istanbul.