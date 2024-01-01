Tribal Football
Liverpool secure bumper adidas kit deal

Liverpool are set to return to wearing adidas kits when this season comes to an end.

The Reds are set to sign a new kit deal with the German manufacturing giant after many years away.

Liverpool are set to earn around £60m-a-year, which is going to be one of the most lucrative deals in the sport.

The deal is said to be long term, per The Mirror and other sources, but the exact length of time is not clear.

Rivals Manchester United are believed to have extended their deal with Adidas as well.

The Red Devils will be paid around £900 million over a period of ten years or more.

