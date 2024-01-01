Evra: Man Utd in chaos for over 10 years

Five-time Premier League winner Patrice Evra is worried about the future of Manchester United.

The Frenchman was the captain when the Red Devils last lifted the top flight trophy.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sir Alex Ferguson was still manager and Evra admits that a lot of time has passed since then.

"It's always tough to talk about United right now because back in the day we used to play for the fans, for the badge, for the history," he told BBC Sport NI.

A smiling Evra added: "I blame myself, I blame Sir Alex Ferguson."

"When we left, we left too early and it's difficult for the players because they don't have any example," he added.

"I'm not inside, I don't know what the problem is. The manager Ten Hag is trying to do his best - it's not good enough.

“But it's not just about this season, it's since we won the last league in 2013, the club has been like in a chaos."