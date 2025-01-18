Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Haaland's new contract; prepares for Ipswich and Delap
Napoli coach Conte pushed about replacing Kvara ahead of major Atalanta test
Amorim speaks on Antony leaving Man Utd, Hojlund's lack of goals and Ugarte's low stamina
Guardiola praises Man City chiefs as three signings due

Konate: Salah will put trophies with Liverpool ahead of Ballon d'Or

Paul Vegas
Konate: Salah will p trophies with Liverpool ahead of Ballon d'Or
Konate: Salah will p trophies with Liverpool ahead of Ballon d'OrAction Plus
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate insists Mohamed Salah deserves the Ballon d'Or this year.

Salah is perhaps in the form of his life. He has scored 21 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 competitive matches this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Liverpool teammate Konate told Sky Sports: "Everything he has done since the start of the season, even since he came to Liverpool… it's crazy what he has done.

"I really hope we will achieve great things this season because if he continues like this I think at the end of the season he can win the Ballon d'Or.

"He will never say that (that he wants to win the Ballon d'Or) because I think his goal is just to win big things with Liverpool. He doesn't really think of himself as: 'okay, I want to score more goals, I want to have more assists' - he just wants to win the game.

"He just wants to share his experience with the new players, young players. And for me it's incredible to be a player like that at his age and to be so professional."

Mentions
Premier LeagueKonate IbrahimaSalah MohamedLiverpool
Related Articles
Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus talks up signing Liverpool ace Salah
Brentford attacker Carvalho on Liverpool spell: I wish I had...
Al-Hilal enter talks with Salah as Liverpool exit close this winter