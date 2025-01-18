Konate: Salah will put trophies with Liverpool ahead of Ballon d'Or

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate insists Mohamed Salah deserves the Ballon d'Or this year.

Salah is perhaps in the form of his life. He has scored 21 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 competitive matches this season.

Liverpool teammate Konate told Sky Sports: "Everything he has done since the start of the season, even since he came to Liverpool… it's crazy what he has done.

"I really hope we will achieve great things this season because if he continues like this I think at the end of the season he can win the Ballon d'Or.

"He will never say that (that he wants to win the Ballon d'Or) because I think his goal is just to win big things with Liverpool. He doesn't really think of himself as: 'okay, I want to score more goals, I want to have more assists' - he just wants to win the game.

"He just wants to share his experience with the new players, young players. And for me it's incredible to be a player like that at his age and to be so professional."