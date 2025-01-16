Al-Hilal enter talks with Salah as Liverpool exit close this winter

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is yet to reach an agreement with the club over a new contract and now Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have begun talks with the winger.

This was first reported by L'Equipe who state that Al-Hilal have now entered talks with Mohamed Salah's representatives as they prepare an offer and that the club have resumed contact to discuss the prospect of him joining them in the summer as his contract comes to an end.

Neymar is set to leave the club after playing only 46 minutes in a year and a half since joining the club which would free up the finances to support the move for the Egyptian who would demand much higher wages than what he is on in with the Reds.

Salah spoke to Sky Sports last month about how slow negotiations are with Liverpool despite him scoring 21 goals and bagging 17 assists in the Premier League alone this season.

“There is nothing, no progress there. We are far away from any progress so we just need to wait and see.”

“I think the thing in my head is OK if this is your last six months or last year, what do you want to see in the future? Do you want to look back and say, 'I was concerned about the contract or stressed?’ or do you just want to say, ‘Ok I had an unbelievable season’.

“So that is in my head now. If I feel a kind of distraction I just remind myself, ‘OK you want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season’, so that’s what I want to do.”