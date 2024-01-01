Tribal Football
Kompany wanted to keep defender despite Man Utd transfer
Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany wanted to retain Manchester United’s Mathijs De Ligt.

The Belgian head coach has been labeled in media speculation as the reason De Ligt was sold to United this summer.

However, a new report from The Athletic states that Kompany actually wanted to keep hold of the defender.

He told the Dutchman that he would be his no.1 defender this season, but club brass pushed ahead with the sale.

De Ligt, who is only 25, joined United along with Noussair Mazraoui from the Bavarian giants.

The Red Devils will hope that he can shine under former boss Erik ten Hag this term.

