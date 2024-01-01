Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench
Man Utd reach agreement with Paris Saint-Germain star
Sterling could join Premier League rivals in SHOCK move
Man Utd starlet set for Burnley medical in huge career move

Knudsen explains Denmark snub for Brentford midfielder Jensen

Knudsen explains Denmark snub for Brentford midfielder Jensen
Knudsen explains Denmark snub for Brentford midfielder Jensen
Knudsen explains Denmark snub for Brentford midfielder JensenTribalfootball
Denmark caretaker coach Lars Knudsen has explained omitting Brentford midfielder Mathias Jensen from today's squad selection.

Denmark have named their squad for the Nations League ties against Switzerland and Serbia next month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On Jensen's absence, Knudsen explained: "Mathias has done fantastically well for the team, both when he has played, but he is also a fantastic character off the pitch, where he brings an incredible amount to the team.

"So it has been a difficult choice not to bring him, but we have simply chosen to see some other types this time and other profiles to see what it can bring us."

Knudsen and Daniel Agger are acting as co-coaches after Kasper Hjulmand stepped down this summer.

Mentions
Jensen MathiasBrentfordPremier League
Related Articles
Frank speaks on Toney's Brentford future as transfer deadline closes in
DONE DEAL: Beau Redknapp snapped up by Brentford
Liverpool attacker Alexis: Victory over Brentford has us ready for Man Utd