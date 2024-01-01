Knudsen explains Denmark snub for Brentford midfielder Jensen

Denmark caretaker coach Lars Knudsen has explained omitting Brentford midfielder Mathias Jensen from today's squad selection.

Denmark have named their squad for the Nations League ties against Switzerland and Serbia next month.

On Jensen's absence, Knudsen explained: "Mathias has done fantastically well for the team, both when he has played, but he is also a fantastic character off the pitch, where he brings an incredible amount to the team.

"So it has been a difficult choice not to bring him, but we have simply chosen to see some other types this time and other profiles to see what it can bring us."

Knudsen and Daniel Agger are acting as co-coaches after Kasper Hjulmand stepped down this summer.