Frank speaks on Toney's Brentford future as transfer deadline closes in
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has lamented the transfer activity of the past few weeks.

The Bees boss admitted that he cannot wait for the transfer window to close at the end of the month.

Frank has been asked questions about the future of striker Ivan Toney all summer.

“I’m always happy when the window shuts,” Frank said after a 2-0 loss to Liverpoool. 

“Then I don’t have to talk about ifs and buts and when and maybes, about a lot of players and of course Ivan. It’s all about Ivan!”

Asked whether Toney is close to leaving, Frank said: “Very good question. I actually haven’t asked about that in the last two or three days, so I don’t know actually.

“He trained well all week with a good attitude.”

