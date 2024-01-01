Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Beau Redknapp snapped up by Brentford

Liverpool hero Jamie Redknapp’s son Beau has followed in the footsteps of another famous footballer’s kid.

Premier League side Brentford had previously signed Romeo Beckham for their youth team.

The son of David Beckham has not played in the top flight, but is with the Bees youth setup.

He will now be joined by Beau Redknapp, who is only 15 and has signed for the club.

His mum Louise Redknapp wrote on social media: "Beyond proud of my Beau Beau, the hard work pays off! Congratulations on signing to @BrentfordFC. I love you so much xxx."

Ex-Premier League star Redknapp responded in the comments of a post by his son and wrote: “My man.”

