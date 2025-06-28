Klopp: Why I rejected the Germany job in '23

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits turning down the Germany job in 2023.

Klopp, now Red Bull's global football director, has confirmed he had the chance to take the German national team post two years ago.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The season before had not gone so well at Liverpool. I could have said yes, because it might have been better to do something else," Klopp recalled, when speaking to Welt am Sonntag.

“I didn't want it. And that wasn't necessarily because I didn't want to be a national coach, but I couldn't just leave Liverpool.

"There was a team, there were people I was close to. We had brought in new players, including Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. I wanted to make a new core team with them. That was important to me and it worked.”

Asked about a return to the bench, Klopp replied: “No.

“I loved my job. But I don't miss anything at the moment. ”