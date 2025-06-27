Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund agree fee for Jamie Gittens

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund have reportedly agreed on a fee that would see winger Jamie Gittens head to the Premier League this summer.

According to German outlet BILD, Chelsea will pay Dortmund a fee of £55.5 million to bring the 20-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been interested in the winger since January and are understood to have already agreed personal terms over a seven-year contract.

The report adds that the transfer fee comprises performance-related incentives deemed "easily achievable" by both parties.

Enzo Maresca’s side had two offers for the Englishman rejected just ahead of the FIFA Club World Club, but now Dortmund have been eliminated, the move can be settled.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich had reportedly attempted to hijack the deal at the last minute but Gittens had his heart set on a move to Chelsea.