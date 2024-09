Klopp returns to take charge at Borussia Dortmund

Jurgen Klopp visited former club Borussia Dortmund on Friday.

The former BVB coach visited the club's training facilities - wearing the club's gear - as he was given a tour by officials.

Klopp was back to mark Lukasz Pisczeck's farewell game. Pisczeck played for Klopp when the latter was in charge of Dortmund.

Klopp left BVB for Liverpool nine years ago and departed Anfield at the end of last season.

He will be in charge of one of the teams for today's friendly.