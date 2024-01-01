Borussia Dortmund veteran Gross: I had fun at Brighton, but...

Pascal Gross admits he needed little time to decide to leave Brighton for Borussia Dortmund.

The Germany midfielder left the Seagulls last month for a celebrated Bundesliga return.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gross explained to Kicker: "I always said that I was open to returning to Germany if everything worked out - even though I knew what I had at Brighton.

"I had a great time and a lot of fun there. But when the offer came from Dortmund, it was clear to me that I definitely wanted to do it."

Gross also said: "I can play in the Champions League for a huge club and compete at the highest level in Germany. This was very appealing, because since I left Ingolstadt I always felt that my story in the Bundesliga was still unfinished."