Klopp opens up about Germany job and gives verdict on Nagelsmann

Jurgen Klopp, the ex-Liverpool boss, has given a definitive statement on the prospect of managing the German national team.

The seasoned 57-year-old coach has long been associated with the position, and speculation has only grown since his departure from Anfield.

Klopp's clear-cut response puts to rest rumors about his next career move in the world of football management.

"Everyone hopes that Julian Nagelsmann will do this for much, much longer than 2026," he said via Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"I would be reluctant to talk about football today because there is nothing to say.

"Rudi Völler is a very nice guy. He was put in the situation where he had to talk about it."