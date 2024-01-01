Liverpool boss Slot: Always tough facing Italian teams in Europe (full Bologna Q&A)

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has no concern with the Champions League wearing on his squad.

Slot, ahead of tomorrow's home tie with Bologna, insisted Liverpool can compete on the multiple fronts this season. The Dutchman also spoke at today's UEFA presser of his admiration for Bologna.

How are Diogo Jota and Fede Chiesa?

"I expect Jota to be available to play. Chiesa trained yesterday, he had some problems and I don't expect him on the pitch. We also have to look ahead, I know it would have been nice for him to play against an Italian team but we expect him for other nights."

Do you think you can go forward in the Champions League and stay at the top of the Premier League?

"We can compete, we have a lot of quality and cohesion in this team. Even those who don't play are happy when we score and win, that's good. Of course, we absolutely have to improve if we want to stay where we are. Every game is difficult in the Premier League, everyone always tells me that. We have a lot of quality in the individuals, however, to think we can stay up there at the top."

How to choose the starters?

"We have many players who can help us. Whenever we need someone, he is ready... But there are still many difficult challenges left."

Someone can help from the bench, maybe?

"They work and train very hard, this makes it very difficult for me to make choices. It's not a question of quality, everyone has it. Anyone who goes to a top club knows that there will be a lot of competition. And the boys are managing the moment well, there is a lot of energy in the group."

What was missing in some of the early games?

"We lost the ball too many times in the final meters, as a team we have so much quality that we cannot accept mediocrity. In every second of the games we must see the highest standards."

What kind of opponent is Bologna?

"Last season, but also this season, they proved to be a very difficult team to beat and we, like Liverpool, know how difficult it is to beat teams that follow you man-to-man all over the pitch, like last year with Atalanta. Challenging an Italian team in Europe is always complicated."

Is it true that a few years ago you asked for Sam Beukema?

"The team I worked for (Feyenoord) were interested. We were looking for a central defender and we saw a lot of potential in him, unfortunately for us he chose another club, unfortunately for him he chose the wrong one (laughs). However, he did very well and then Bologna took him: he is truly a great player, I can't wait to say goodbye to him tomorrow."

How to send an anti-mediocrity message?

"I don't think it's useful to waste time and shout at the team every day. The possibilities of this group are such that I don't accept mediocrity. And it's not just about me, but also about the players: it's the same for them."

Alexis Mac Allister said that you gives the players a lot of freedom.

"It's nice that he said that, that's what I'm looking for. They have to feel the structure but that doesn't mean they have to be told what to do every time: when we don't have the ball there's no room for freedom, but when we do, especially in the last few metres, then we leave everything to individual qualities. They have to feel free in those moments and I think that's what they feel."

What kind of atmosphere do you expect?

"I know what a privilege it is to work here and play in the Champions League, many people have told me that tomorrow will be special. I want to see and feel all this, we have to be ready and I hope the fans are too. I hope they can perceive the desire we have and that it will be a special night."

Does anything change in the approach to the match?

"The preparation is different, yes, but when we play at home the routine is always the same. We know it's not the Premier but the Champions League..."