Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister: I don't know anything about Bologna!

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister admits he doesn't know what to expect from Bologna tomorrow night.

At today's Champions League media conference, Alexis conceded he hadn't seen Bologna play this season.

Liverpool have improved.

"The reaction was very important for us and I think it was good. We worked on certain details, which we hadn't done very well in the last matches. We talked about it all together, we knew they hadn't been the best matches and we focused on winning the next one, as happened."

You are first in the Premier League.

"I could say many things, but we have to demonstrate and not talk. We have a fantastic team and we will try to do our best to win every game. Then in January-February we will see if we are capable of winning a trophy."

Is it true that you play too many games?

"I don't think there's much to add except that we love playing football. Yes, we're tired because there are so many games but I just think that we need more communication between the parties, players and coaches, to be able to move forward and pursue what the players ask for."

Are you comfortable in your new role?

"My position is a little different, but at the same time, given the structure, we have a lot of freedom. I can play as a 6 or as a 10, the important thing is to be comfortable with the idea during the game. I'm enjoying myself and I hope tomorrow we can show the level of our football."

How to handle the pressure?

"We have a strong team, good players and coach. We are Liverpool but we know we always have to show that we are capable of winning."

Luis Diaz, your friend, is in good shape.

"He knows how important numbers are for a striker and I'm happy that he can score goals and provide assists. For us it's fantastic, I think he can still improve in the way he plays. The key is to be concrete, I hope he continues to show during the season what a wonderful player he is."

How is the transition from Klopp to Slot going?

"Between Arne and Jurgen there are the same principles. I don't think the difference is big, we have certain concepts that change and that we are trying to improve. This is the main difference... Not much to add. All midfielders are important, the competition will make us better."

What is the Champions League for you?

"A dream. For some it is a surprise, but against Milan I made my debut in this competition. My dream is to win the Champions League, when you play for Liverpool you know you have strong teammates..."

Does anything change in the preparation of the matches with Slot?

"The matches come quickly, we never prepare as much as we would like. He is a fantastic coach, you can see it from the way he talks. We understand what he wants from us, the most important thing for a coach is to convey the idea he has to the players. And there is always room for improvement."

What kind of opponent is Bologna?

"To be honest I haven't seen a single game of theirs this season. I know that the manager was at Fiorentina because my friend Nico Gonzalez played with him. I think it will be a tough game, we expect a physical challenge and we have prepared well."

How much do Liverpool need to improve?

"We know there is always something to improve in performance. And when you have a coach and a team that understands and implements that, it's always positive. We can use the quality of our players even more and be as good in defence as Arne wants."

How do you see Fede Chiesa?

"From the day he arrived you could see that he was very happy to be here. He shows in every training session how strong he is, we expect a lot from him, he can be important for us. I'm sure he will fit in well."