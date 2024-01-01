Alisson says Mac Allister could become Liverpool's next leader

Tribal Football
Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister's induction into the club’s leadership group signals a strategic move for the team's future. 

The club is changing under the guidance of Arne Slot, who took over from Jurgen Klopp. 

With many new players in the squad, goalkeeper Alisson admitted it was smart to bring Mac Allister into the leadership group. 

"Macca now is someone who is bringing his experience as well," Alisson told Joe Hart for the BBC Football Daily podcast.  

"He is young but has achieved so many things already that brings him to a standard of good leadership, the way he thinks as well helps a lot. 

"We have a lot of young players, new players coming in, old players going out, completely new staff. When we changed, not everything was going wrong. When everything is going wrong, you just change and you forget the past and you go to the new. 

“But the challenge for us (is) taking the good things, keeping the good things, passing these good things to the staff and the players who are coming in that we had here already and embracing the good stuff that the new staff are bringing to us as well." 

