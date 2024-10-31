Klopp details Red Bull role; reveals former Bayern Munich star will work with him

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he'll be working with former Bayern Munich and Germany striker Mario Gomez at Red Bull.

The former Liverpool manager admits he'd long hoped to one day coach the former centre-forward. Klopp will start his post as Red Bull football director on January 1.

Speaking on the Kroos brothers' podcast 'Einfach mal Luppen', he said: "I am basically a consultant. Someone who can hopefully bring calm in various situations, who can assess things correctly in other situations and who is willing to work with the coaches. I just want to support, not interfere, because I also know how stupid that is. But I want to pass on my experience and stay in the area that I know best."

Today, exactly three weeks after the decision was made official, Klopp defended his choice and revealed who will be his closest colleague in the Red Bull offices: “My closest colleague will be Mario Gomez, none of us would have imagined that this would happen sooner or later. It will be fantastic.

"Of course I have already spoken to Mario. But not in terms of content. It starts on January 1st. The plan is for me to take a holiday until then."

But how did the Red Bull idea come about? Klopp explained: "It was always clear to me that I would not do anything. And that's when the Red Bull story came out, so for me it's exceptional, I have to say that honestly.

"It should be made clear that I never followed the Red Bull story so critically. I certainly didn't want to step on anyone's toes. And personally I love all my old clubs. I don't know exactly what I could have done to make everyone happy."