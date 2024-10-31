Klopp details Red Bull role; reveals former Bayern Munich star will work with him
The former Liverpool manager admits he'd long hoped to one day coach the former centre-forward. Klopp will start his post as Red Bull football director on January 1.
Speaking on the Kroos brothers' podcast 'Einfach mal Luppen', he said: "I am basically a consultant. Someone who can hopefully bring calm in various situations, who can assess things correctly in other situations and who is willing to work with the coaches. I just want to support, not interfere, because I also know how stupid that is. But I want to pass on my experience and stay in the area that I know best."
Today, exactly three weeks after the decision was made official, Klopp defended his choice and revealed who will be his closest colleague in the Red Bull offices: “My closest colleague will be Mario Gomez, none of us would have imagined that this would happen sooner or later. It will be fantastic.
"Of course I have already spoken to Mario. But not in terms of content. It starts on January 1st. The plan is for me to take a holiday until then."
But how did the Red Bull idea come about? Klopp explained: "It was always clear to me that I would not do anything. And that's when the Red Bull story came out, so for me it's exceptional, I have to say that honestly.
"It should be made clear that I never followed the Red Bull story so critically. I certainly didn't want to step on anyone's toes. And personally I love all my old clubs. I don't know exactly what I could have done to make everyone happy."