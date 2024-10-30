Klopp says he "didn't want to step on anybody's toes" after taking Red Bull role

Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up on his new Red Bull role which he says was a decision he made carefully.

Klopp has signed a long-term contract and will start his new role on January 1st next year, where he will be responsible for the strategic management level for Red Bull's international network of clubs including RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and New York Red Bulls among others.

The legendary former Liverpool manager opened up about the role, which had disappointed many fans who felt betrayed by his new career change.

"I didn't want to step on anybody's toes, definitely not, and personally I love all of my ex-clubs," he said.

"I really don't know what exactly I could have done for everyone to be happy.”

Klopp spent 18 years at Mainz as a player and coach before joining Dortmund in 2008, with many German fans unhappy that he has joined Red Bull who are a company resented for their attempt to buy success through Leipzig.

"It was always clear that I wasn't going to do nothing at all. And then this story with Red Bull came into the picture, and for me it's outstanding.

"I always had the feeling that the coach is very, very often the loneliest person at the club.”