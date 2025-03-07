Klopp apologises to Borussia Dortmund fans for rejecting deal for Liverpool hero

Jurgen Klopp has apologised to Borussia Dortmund fans for ignoring Sadio Mane.

Klopp won virtually everything in the game as Liverpool manager working with Mane.

However, the German admits while BVB coach, he had the chance to sign the Senegalese great - but snubbed the striker.

He told ESPN: "There are a couple of Dortmund supporters here, so I have to apologize to them for not signing Sadio Mané for Dortmund.

"I could say I was young and naive (but) I wasn't that young and naive. I realised that when he came to Liverpool. I thought: 'That's a lot of money (compared to what Dortmund would have had to spend to sign him earlier)'."

Mane is now playing in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr.