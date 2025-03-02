Tribal Football
Chelsea, Liverpool target Adeyemi leaves his future open

Paul Vegas
Chelsea, Liverpool target Adeyemi leaves his future open
Chelsea, Liverpool target Adeyemi leaves his future openAction Plus
Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi has left his future wide open this summer.

The Germany international has been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea this season.

"You never know what will happen in the future," said Adeyemi after yesterday's 2-0 win at FC St. Pauli, but also stressed that he feels comfortable at BVB.

In January, a move toNapoli was imminent. The clubs agreed on a transfer fee of over €50m, but Adeyemi vetoed the offer.

Adeyemi is contracted until 2027. He scored his third league goal this season against St. Pauli.

The 23-year-old added: "I've gained confidence in the last few games. They were OK, but there's still room for improvement. I'm building on that."

Liverpool scouting Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Kobel