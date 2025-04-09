Klopp announces Anfield return in time for huge parade: I will be there for the last game

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he will return to Anfield for the final game of the season as the club chase down the title.

Klopp has not attended a Liverpool game since his departure last year after taking up his new role as head of soccer at Red Bull. However, he has now admitted his excitement towards linking back up with the LFC Foundation next month, having spent several years working closely with the charity during his time on Merseyside.

He will return for the Annual Gala on May 23rd, two days before the final game of the season against Crystal Palace and spoke about what it means to him to make his emotional return.

“Everyone knows how much I love the work of LFC Foundation and I can't wait to join them to celebrate that work and help to raise important funds for them to continue the incredible things they are doing.”

The Reds needs just 11 more points from their final seven matches to secure the Premier League title and fans will be wondering if Klopp will be there to see his former side lift the title in what is manager Arne Slot’s first season.

“Yes, the plan is (to be in Liverpool) but not on the bus,” he said. “That’s the idea to be honest, but we will see. I think I will be there for the last game. I didn’t want to go earlier to be honest because I didn’t want to jinx it. So I go there when it’s decided.”