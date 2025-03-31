Robertson dismisses fatigue doubts: No-one knew how Liverpool would react after Klopp exit

Liverpool fullback Andrew Robertson is confident the players won't blow the Premier League title from here.

The Reds sit 12 points clear at the top of the table and meet Everton on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

On questions of fatigue, Robertson told Walk On emagazine: "The schedule's obviously been relentless with two extra games in the Champions League and we got to the final of the Carabao Cup, but it's up to us to be fresh. It's up to us to be fresh in mind and fresh in body.

"The schedule still has a lot of games and there will be tired bodies, but hopefully in April and May we will still be fresh and we will still be firing on all cylinders because we're going to need to be doing that to win anything this season. If we are, it gives us the best possible chance."

On comparisons with past Liverpool teams, Robertson is convinced by the potential of this season's version.

"I've played in some really good Liverpool teams," said the left-back. "I've been very, very fortunate and I think the team that won the Champions League and the Premier League was a special team.

"We proved back then that we can win the big trophies and just now we've not done that. This team has definitely got the potential to be a really special team, but I think you need to win trophies to prove that.

"This team has certainly got the potential to be a really special Liverpool team because of the quality we've got, but we have to keep showing that. Hopefully it ends up in us winning something."

Robertson added: "Nobody quite knew how Liverpool were going to be after (Jurgen Klopp) and I think it's a credit to the manager now that you've not really seen a difference in terms of still competing at the top of the Premier League.

"The manager has really implemented the way he wants to play and the staff have worked tirelessly to make sure we all know what our jobs are and how to do them. He wants us to get better because he know we're not the finished article - far from it - but I think he couldn't have dreamed of a much better start.

"But we want to end the season with a big trophy - that's clear - and it's up to us to try to keep performing to do that and help him get on his way to start his legacy at Liverpool."