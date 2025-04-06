Newcastle No2 Tindall denies seeking bust-ups with Klopp and Emery

Newcastle United assistant manager Jason Tindall insists he doesn't go seeking trouble with rival managers.

Tindall is infamous for clashing with rival managers on the touchline - including former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Advertisement Advertisement

He recalled to the Telegraph: "I respect all managers, I know how tough the job is. Jurgen Klopp is one of the best managers around and I have a huge amount of respect for him.

“What happens on the touchline, nothing is personal, if I fall out with anyone, it’s just in the heat of battle. I’m defending my corner and my corner is Newcastle United. How I do that, maybe sometimes it crosses the line with what I say, but it’s not meant to be disrespectful.

"Sometimes I upset people and if it upsets people, I can’t do anything about that. My only thought process is I’m Newcastle United and I will do anything to win. I’m there for Eddie and the players, that is it, that’s all that matters."

Tindall also spoke of tension with Aston Villa boss Unai Emery.

He stated: "Unai is a top manager and you can’t knock what he has achieved in his career and he is doing an incredible job at Aston Villa. If he decides not to shake my hand, I’m not in control of that. I left my hand there and you know, that is what I will always do. If someone refuses to shake it, that is down to them and has nothing to do with me.

“We’ve had disagreements on the touchline, a couple of times, in the tunnel, if they want to take offence at me, that is up to them. I’ve got no problem with that."