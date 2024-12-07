Kiriakov convinced Batrakov can land at Man City (via Girona)

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Former Russia striker Sergei Kiriakov is delighted hearing Manchester City are eyeing Lokomotiv Moscow attacker Alexey Batrakov.

Legalbet says City Football Group plan to sign Batrakov for Girona with the view to him eventually moving to City.

Kiriakov is convinced about the 25 year-old's potential and said: "It's great that our players are being watched by such top clubs. Excellent information!

"If so, then that's great. God willing, we'll have more players like him. Anything is possible in football, you can't rule it out.

"This information could make a serious story."

 

